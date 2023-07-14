Hicksville Police Searching For Vehicle Involved In Shooting Within Village

On July 13, 2023, at approximately 9:22 pm, the Defiance County Communications Center received a call reporting a shooting in the Village of Hicksville near Elm and E. Cornelia Streets.

The shots were fired from inside a vehicle toward an Individual that was standing in the area. The vehicle is described as possibly being a 2010 or newer Toyota Tundra pick-up truck, gray or silver in color, 4 door cab, with the lettering “TRD” on the bed of the truck.

The driver of the truck is described as white male, beard with mustache, wearing black hat, black shirt and had at least one or two dogs in the truck.

Officers responded and were told the shooting took place approximately 8:30 p.m. and the vehicle was last seen heading east on Cornelia Street from Elm Street.

Hicksville Police Department believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public currently. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information or may have cameras in this area is asked to call the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661. Hicksville Fire and EMS assisted Hicksville Police Department with lighting at the scene.