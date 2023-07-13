Village Of Fayette To Celebrate 150 Years Of History & Community

By: Amy Wendt

Mark your calendars! The Village of Fayette is gearing up for an exciting milestone as the town prepares to commemorate its 150th birthday.

The village’s big day will be marked on Saturday, August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm at the Fayette High School.

All are welcome to join the celebration of this occasion, reflecting on the past, embracing the present, and looking forward to a promising future.

Kicking off the festivities at 10:00 am, guests will be welcomed at the high school by Karen King, Director of the Fayette Community Development Corporation.

Special guest speakers will be on hand to share stories and insights into Fayette’s journey over the past 150 years.

Adding to the celebratory mood, the Fayette High School Band and the newly formed Fayette Kitchen Band showcasing local talent will provide lively entertainment throughout the morning.

Of course, no Birthday celebration is complete without delicious food! A free-will offering meal will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and a special birthday cake will be cut.

From 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm the fun will continue with more live music and old-fashioned games and crafts for kids and adults alike!

Bringing history to life, costumed individuals will be on hand at the celebration representing Fayette residents from the 1873 era and beyond and will share captivating stories about days gone by.

To commemorate Fayette’s 150th Celebration, the Fayette Community Development Corporation (CDC) and The Village Reporter have partnered to publish a keepsake tabloid, highlighting Fayette’s history.

This special tribute will be published approximately 10 days before the official 150th Village of Fayette Celebration.

Volunteers devoted significant time and effort to preserve Fayette’s local history, particularly at the Been Creek Valley History Center downtown.

When in the area, don’t miss the opportunity to explore this valuable community resource, which is a rare gem that Fayette residents should cherish.

Fayette has a rich history and vibrant community that has flourished over the years. Be sure to join the village’s 150th Celebration on August 12.

A full list of events may be found below. EVERYONE IS WELCOME.

VILLAGE OF FAYETTE 150th CELEBRATION

Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Fayette Local School

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

-Welcome from Karen King of the Fayette CDC

-Fayette High School Band

-Newly formed Fayette Kitchen Band

-Guest Speakers

-Special Fayette Birthday cake cutting

-Free Will Offering meal (first come, first serve)

-Live music will be performed during the meal

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

-Live local musicians

-Old-fashioned games for children of all ages

-Lots of Fayette History, photos, posters, kid-drawn pictures

