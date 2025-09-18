Hicksville Teen Arrested After High-Speed Chase With Police

PRESS RELEASE – On September 18, 2025, at 2:22 a.m. an officer with the Hicksville Police Department attempted to contact an individual who had just attempted to purchase alcohol while under the age of 21.

This individual was later identified as Drew Holifield, 19, of Hicksville. Holifield exited the parking lot of the gas station where he had attempted to purchase alcohol and began traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on High St.

The Hicksville officer activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Holifield continued to accelerate, reaching a speed of more than 100 mph on E. High St. in the Village of Hicksville.

A pursuit ensued into Defiance County where Defiance County Deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol took over the pursuit. Holifield continued at speeds reaching over 100mph and at times, would travel on the wrong side of the road without his lights on.

Holifield was involved in multiple crashes damaging multiple properties during the chase. The pursuit continued in this fashion for approximately 40 minutes before Holifield returned to the Village of Hicksville where Hicksville officers again entered the pursuit.

Due to Holifield’s extremely dangerous driving, the Ohio State Highway Patrol disabled Holifield’s vehicle with a P.I.T. maneuver near the intersection of SR 49 north of SR 2 close to Industrial Drive.

Holifield was charged with Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a Felony of the 3rd degree, OVI, and has numerous additional charges pending.

Holifield was taken to CCNO to await his initial court appearance Friday morning, September 19th, 2025. The Hicksville Police Department was assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, and Hicksville EMS.