Roxanne Alabata (1948 – 2025)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Roxanne R. Alabata, age 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Prior to her retirement, Roxanne had many job experiences ranging from waitress, factory work, school bus driver, Certified Nurses Aide, Certified Medication technician, preschool teacher, and a home babysitter.

Many years later, she received her Associate’s Degree with a Major in ministry. Everything she ever did, she gave 100% no matter what job she was doing.

Her love for Jesus and love for her family and friends have always been a shining light for everyone she has ever met. She was the rock of her family. She was a member of the Trinity Seventh Day Adventist Church of Defiance, Ohio.

Roxanne was born on November 9, 1948, the daughter of Charles W. and Ruth I. (Kinsman) Fedderke. She married Samuel V. Alabata on October 24, 1975, in Evansport, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2020.

Surviving are her daughters, Tamara (Ron) Ryman, of Defiance and Michelle (Kevin) Friesen, of Bryan; stepchildren, Kevin (Vicki) Alabata, of Bryan, Susie (Tony) Ebersole, of San Ran, AZ, Cathy (Doug Herman) Enriquez, of Hamilton, IN; grandchildren, Victoria Friesen, of Bryan, Seth Friesen, of Paulding, Samuel (Megan) Friesen, of Bryan, Zachary (Amber) Schreiber, of Bryan and Brendon (Caitlin) Schreiber, of Bryan; nine step-grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ned (Nancy) Fedderke, of Defiance, Dan (Nora) Fedderke, of Bryan and Bill Fedderke of Evansport; sisters, Sherril Jaske (best friend), of St Charles, MO and Brenda Flanigan (close family friend, “Aunt BB”), of Florissant, MO; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, were her parents and brothers, Dennis and Gary Fedderke.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 22, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Trinity Seventh Day Adventist Church, 20287 State Route 18, Defiance, OH 43512. Services will be held immediately following visitation with Pastor Roy Lawinsky officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the Trinity Seventh Day Adventist Church.