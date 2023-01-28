High School Basketball Roundup For January 27, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wauseon 50 Patrick Henry 40

WAUSEON – The Indians (10-7, 3-1 NWOAL) created a four-way tie for the top spot in the NWOAL by handing the Patriots (13-3, 3-1) their first league loss 50-40.

Jack Leatherman led three Indians in double figures with 13, Landon Hines had 12, and Tyson Rodriguez put up 11.

PATRICK HENRY (40) – Creager 8; Jackson 2; Smith 4; Rosebrook 8; Behrman 3; Meyer 8; Johnson 4; Hieber 3; Rosengarten 0; Totals: 8-7-3 – 40

WAUSEON (50) – Leatherman 13; Rodriguez 11; Armstrong 2; McLeod 9; Borton 0; Hines 12; Parsons 3; Totals: 13-4-12 – 50

P. HENRY 12 8 10 10 – 40

WAUSEON 15 11 13 11 – 50

JUNIOR VARSITY: Wauseon, 39-28

Archbold 66 Evergreen 50

ARCHBOLD – A 23-6 second quarter was the difference as the Bluestreaks (9-8, 3-1 NWOAL) made nine three-pointers to offset Evergreen’s 18-5 advantage at the foul line in a 66-50 win.

Cade Brenner topped the scoring for the Streaks with 19, Jayden Seiler buried four triples and tallied 14 points, and Sonny Phillips had 11.

Tyson Woodring had 14 and Eli Keifer add 10 for the Vikings (7-8, 1-3).

EVERGREEN (50) — Keifer 10; Woodring 14; Lumbrezer 2; Gillen 6; Dunbar 9; Walker 9; Totals: 13-2-18 50

ARCHBOLD (66) — Phillips 11; Brenner 19; Wendt 5; Seiler 2; Miller 5; Nofziger 10; Totals: 17-9-5 66

EVERGREEN 14 6 17 13 – 50

ARCHBOLD 12 23 18 13 – 66

JUNIOR VARSITY: Archbold, 60-57 (2OT)

FRESHMAN: Evergreen, 36-32

Liberty Center 52 Bryan 45

LIBERTY CENTER – Bryan (3-12, 0-4 NWOAL) cut the Tigers lead to 31-29 going to the final quarter, but Liberty Center converted 10/13 at the foul line to stay in the league race with a 52-45 win.

Gavin Geahlen had eight in the fourth for Liberty Center (8-7, 2-2) to finish with a game-high 12 points.

Evan Cox and Sam Herold had 11 apiece for the Bears.

BRYAN (45) — Kepler 9; Cox 11; Pelz 0; Watson 7; Koenig 3; Dunn 0; Brown 0; Herold 11; Dominique 4; Totals: 12-4-9 – 45

LIBERTY CENTER (52) — T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 9; Chapa 0; L. Kruse 8; Zeiter 4; Chambers 11; Navarre 2; Geahlen 12; Bockelman 6; Totals: 15-2-16 – 52

BRYAN 9 10 10 16 — 45

L. CENTER 13 13 5 21 — 52

JUNIOR VARSITY: Bryan, 31-30

Pettisville 44 Edon 32

EDON – Jaret Beck scored 16 and Joey Ripke added 13 to help the Blackbirds (12-5, 5-0 BBC) keep pace with Stryker atop the BBC after beating Edon 44-32.

Max Radabaugh led Edon (5-11, 2-3) with 10 points on four buckets and a pair of free throws.

PETTISVILLE (44) – Leppelmeier 0; Ripke 13; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 9; Beck 16; Wyse 0; Harmon 0; Jacoby 4; Waidelich 0; Fenton 2; Totals: 12-2-14 – 44

EDON (32) – Radabaugh 10; Kiess 8; Hulbert 4; Tennant 0; Oberlin 1; Brigle 0; Sprea 0; Trausch 0; Reed 0; Gallehue 0; Pinkham 1; Totals: 5-4-10 – 32

P’VILLE 13 12 6 13 – 44

EDON 5 7 10 10 – 32

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pettisville, 34-6

Stryker 35 Holgate 16

STRYKER – Stryker (10-7, 5-0 BBC) slammed the door behind a 13-1 final frame to remain undefeated in the BBC after a 35-16 win over the Tigers (2-13, 1-4).

Michael Donovan had 10 points to front Stryker and Elijah Juillard registered eight.

HOLGATE (16) – Giesige 0; Belmares 6; Hartman 0; Miller 2; Resendez 0; Healy 0; J. Engle 4; Alvarez 0; Kelly 1; McCord 3; Leaders 0; L. Engle 0; Totals: 2-3-3 – 16

STRYKER (35) — Wickerham 0; Juilliard 8; Villanueva 3; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 10; Cadwell 2; D. Donovan 4; Myers 0; Froelich 2; Barnum 6; W. Donovan 0; Rethmel 0; Totals: 7-4-9 – 35

HOLGATE 5 5 5 1 – 16

STRYKER 6 6 10 13 – 35

JUNIOR VARSITY: Stryker, 50-23

Montpelier 49 Hilltop 40

MONTPELIER – The Locos outscored Hilltop 26-14 in the middle two quarters to erase an early 8-4 deficit to earn a 49-40 BBC win.

Montpelier (7-9, 3-2 BBC) put two in double figures as Garret Walz pumped in 21 points and Grant Girrell had 15.

Aiden Funkhouser had four field goals and was 4/4 at the free throw line for 12 to pace Hilltop (4-11, 0-5).

HILLTOP (40) – Verdin 0; Schlosser 7; Kesler 8; Funkhouser 12; Dempsey 4; Eckenrode 5; Runkel 0; Bailey 4; Guillen 0; Grubbs 0; Totals: 13-3-11 – 40

MONTPELIER (49) – Walz 21; Thorp 2; Sommer 0; Camper 4; Girrell 15; Martin 0; Brink 1; Grime 6; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Totals: 21-0-7 – 49

HILLTOP 8 5 9 18 – 40

MONTPELIER 4 14 12 19 – 49

JUNIOR VARSITY: Montpelier, 27-5

North Central 62 Fayette 51

FAYETTE – North Central (7-9, 2-3 BBC) grabbed a 21-11 lead after one quarter and with a 26-point fourth quarter by Fayette (7-10, 2-3) for a 62-51 win.

Cohen Meyers dropped 16 points for the visiting Eagles, Joey Burt had 15, and Gage Kidston added 11.

Kaden Frenn tallied a game-high 18 in the loss for Fayette.

NORTH CENTRAL (62) – J. Burt 15; Q. Burt 6; Douglass 0; Meyers 16; Kidston 11; Smeltzer 2; Beard 2; Hicks 0; Pettit 10; Totals: 23-3-7 – 62

FAYETTE (51) — Frenn 18; Moats 2; Mitchell 9; Lester 9; Whiteside 6; Goble 5; Bunnett 2; Totals: 16-2-13 – 51

N. CENTRAL 21 10 9 22 – 62

FAYETTE 11 9 5 26 – 51

JUNIOR VARSITY: North Central, 47-29

Wayne Trace 56 Edgerton 41

HAVILAND – Wayne Trace (12-4, 3-2 GMC) blitzed the Bulldogs with a 21-0 opening quarter as they cruised to a 56-41 win. Joel Walkup topped the Edgerton (4-11, 1-4 GMC) effort with 11 points and Nathan Swank contributed 10.

EDGERTON (41) – Blue 0; Everetts 9; Picillo 1; Walkup 11; Herman 3; Swank 10; Kennerk 0; Baker 0; Krontz 7; Weaver 0; Totals: 8-5-10 – 41

WAYNE TRACE (56) – Myers 3; T. Laukhuf 0; Miller 5; Gerber 0; Winans 5; B. Laukhuf 9; Clemens 6; Davis 8; Stoller 17; Sinn 1; Maenle 2; Totals: 20-4-4 – 56

EDGERTON 0 14 8 19 — 41

WAYNE TRACE 21 14 13 8 — 56

JUNIOR VARSITY: Wayne Trace, 33-12

OTHER SCORES: (NO STATISTICS)

Delta d. Swanton 35-34

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wayne Trace 60 Edgerton 45

HAVILAND – Carsen Winans had 16 for the Raiders (9-8, 4-1 GMC) who outscored Edgeton 26-14 at the charity stripe en route to a 60-45 victory.

Alivia Franham tallied 14 to lead Edgerton (3-14, 1-4) followed by Casey Everetts with 11, and Ava Swank had 10.

EDGERTON (45) — Ritter 3; Gerschutz 0; Smith 1; Swank 10; Cape 3; Stuut 2; Farnham 14; Warner 0; Everetts 11; Blalock 0; Keppeler 1; Totals: 5-7-14 -45

WAYNE TRACE (60) — A. Moore 4; Myers 12; Miller 0; Shepherd 15; Cars. Winans 16; L. Moore 8; Card. Winans 6; To. Sinn 0; Totals: 14-4-26 – 60

EDGERTON 9 14 8 14 – 45

WAYNE TRACE 15 18 12 15 – 60