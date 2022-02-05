High School Basketball Scoreboard For February 5th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff February 5, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Evergreen 65 Maumee Valley Country Day 29

Delta 48 Fayette 36

Hilltop 55 Edgerton 25

Montpelier 63 Pettisville 41

Napoleon 49 Archbold 27

Swanton 46 Otsego 18

Hicksville 50 Edon 23

Wauseon 51 Anthony Wayne 41

BOYS BASKETBALL

Swanton 66 Delta 40

Archbold 60 Tinora 36

Patrick Henry 34 Wauseon 27

Continental 38 Montpelier 31

Holgate 57 Fayette 50

Edon 59 North Central 43

Hicksville 49 Edgerton 42

Fairview 66 Hilltop 36

Ayersville 56 Stryker 46

 

