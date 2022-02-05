High School Basketball Scoreboard For February 5th, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Evergreen 65 Maumee Valley Country Day 29
Delta 48 Fayette 36
Hilltop 55 Edgerton 25
Montpelier 63 Pettisville 41
Napoleon 49 Archbold 27
Swanton 46 Otsego 18
Hicksville 50 Edon 23
Wauseon 51 Anthony Wayne 41
BOYS BASKETBALL
Swanton 66 Delta 40
Archbold 60 Tinora 36
Patrick Henry 34 Wauseon 27
Continental 38 Montpelier 31
Holgate 57 Fayette 50
Edon 59 North Central 43
Hicksville 49 Edgerton 42
Fairview 66 Hilltop 36
Ayersville 56 Stryker 46
