High School Boys Basketball Tournament Roundup For Wednesday, February 22, 2023

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Archbold 59 Eastwood 36

SPRINGFIELD – The fifth-seeded Bluestreaks (12-11) shutout Eastwood (15-8) in the third quarter on their way to a 29-11 second half to blast the Eagles 59-36.

Cade Brenner canned three shots from deep and led all scorers with 27 points and Jayden Seiler also nailed three treys and totaled 14.