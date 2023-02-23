High School Boys Basketball Tournament Roundup For Wednesday, February 22, 2023

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
Archbold 59 Eastwood 36
SPRINGFIELD – The fifth-seeded Bluestreaks (12-11) shutout Eastwood (15-8) in the third quarter on their way to a 29-11 second half to blast the Eagles 59-36.
Cade Brenner canned three shots from deep and led all scorers with 27 points and Jayden Seiler also nailed three treys and totaled 14.
