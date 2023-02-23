DIVISION III GIRLS BASKETBALL DISTRICT SEMIFINALS: Liberty Center Outlasts Delta; Van Buren Rolls By Evergreen

DIVISION III DISTRICT SEMIFINAL … Ashlyn Lamb drives to the bucket for two points in the first quarter of Wednesday’s district semifinal against Liberty Center at Lake High School. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

MILLBURY – Play was ragged at times in the Division III district semifinal between Liberty Center and Delta with both teams shooting under 40% from the field and combining for 48 turnovers on the night.

After a 6/27 first half shooting, Liberty Center was 9/15 in the second half as they pulled away from a scrappy Delta team for the 41-31 win.