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High School Football Schedule For Friday, October 16, 2026

By No Comments1 Min Read

NWOAL

Bryan @ Archbold 7pm
Delta @ Evergreen 7pm
Liberty Center @ Wauseon 7pm
Patrick Henry @ Swanton 7pm

GMC

Edgerton @ Fairview 7pm
Paulding @ Hicksville 7pm
Ayersville @ Tinora 7pm
Antwerp @ Wayne Trace 7pm

GLC

Sand Creek (MI) @ Erie-Mason (MI) 7pm
Summerfield (MI) @ Whiteford (MI) 7pm

 

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