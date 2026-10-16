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Local History

Historic Reflection: 1892 – Earle Knight

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Earle Knight as a child standing with his father and Dr. Bassett in front of T.W. Knight Grocery in Swanton
MAIL CARRIER … Swanton Mail Carrier Earle Knight: In the early 1900s mail carriers started their shift at 7:30AM, and were finished by 2:30PM. Earle Roscoe Knight of Swanton, Fulton County, Ohio, lived from 1879 to 1963. Genealogical Profile • Parents: He was the son of Theodore W. Knight (1846–1921) and Mary A. (Brim) Knight. His father, a long-time resident of Swanton living there for roughly 61 years, owned TW Knight Grocery (see image of Earle as a child with his father -left and Dr Basset on right). Earle was the local mail carrier in Swanton for many years. He was married to Bessie then Minerva. He had one son, Harrison. Thank you to the Swanton Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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