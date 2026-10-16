Roger L. Hansen (1946 – 2026)

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(Classic Car Collector & Loved Fishing)

Roger L. Hansen, 80, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg following a brave battle with cancer. He was born June 2, 1946, in Wauseon, Ohio, to the late Boyd Arlen and Mary Edna (Hastings) Hansen.

Roger was a 1964 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. He went on to serve his country as a United States Army Vietnam veteran. In his working years, he was a member of Cement Masons Local 886.

Outside of work, Roger was a classic car collector who enjoyed going to car shows. He also loved fishing and spending time on his boat on Lake Erie. Some of his happiest times were spent with his grandsons, sharing those same interests and making memories together.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Teresa Hansen-Smith, and her husband, Christopher; grandsons, Derrick Angiletta and Camden Smith, who brought him great pride and joy; and his sister, Judy Hansen.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a memorial service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating, and will conclude with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.