Darrell L. Engel, Jr. (1964 – 2026)

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(1981 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Darrell Lee Engel Jr., age 62, of Wauseon, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, at the University of Toledo Medical Center, with his family by his side.

He was born July 16, 1964, to Darrell L. Engel Sr. and Evelyn Doris (Parker) Engel in Wauseon, Ohio. He was a graduate of Wauseon High School, Class of 1981.

Prior to his illness he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and hanging out with his buddies.

He also worked at Scott Port-A-Fold Inc. in Fayette and Archbold prior to the plant closing. He could often be found rooting for his favorite football team, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Darrell’s family will remember him for his sarcasm and that he was a loving son and brother. Although he projected a hard exterior to many, he possessed a tender heart and profound affection for his mom.

Left to cherish his memory are his mom, Evelyn Doris Engel; siblings, Valerie (Douglas) Kinsman, Judy Terry and Thomas Engel (Terra Hayward); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Darrell L. Engel Sr., and brother-in-law, Randy Terry.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, with his Celebration of Life beginning in the church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. A meal will follow the Celebration of Life.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church or the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 Central Ave., Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606.

To leave a message of support for the Engel family, please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.” Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Engel family.