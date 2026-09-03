High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 3, 2026

BOYS GOLF
Delta/Evergreen @ Liberty Center 3:30pm (CANCELED; RESCHEDULED FOR SEPT. 9)
Fayette @ Hilltop 4pm
North Central @ Edon 4pm
Stryker @ Montpelier 4pm
Pettisville Holgate 4:30pm
Bryan @ Archbold 4:30pm
Swanton/Wauseon @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Maumee @ Evergreen 3pm
Patrick Henry @ Swanton 4pm
Edgerton @ Hilltop 4:30pm
Archbold/North Central @ Bryan 5:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Fairview 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Bryan 5:30pm
Fayette @ Evergreen 5:30pm
North Central @ Edon 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Holgate @ Swanton 5:30pm
Delta @ Toledo Start 5:30pm
Wauseon @ Elmwood 5:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm
Pettisville @ Toledo Christian 5pm
Delta @ Spencerville 5pm
Bryan @ Evergreen 7pm
Archbold @ Liberty Center 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 7pm
Bryan @ St. Marys Memorial 7pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Rossford 4:30pm
Ayersville @ Bryan 4:30pm