Mary Ann Lewis (1934-2022)

Mary Ann (Mrazek) Lewis, age 87 of Coldwater Lake, Michigan (formerly of Bryan, Ohio) passed away early November 16, 2022 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance Ohio.

Mary Ann was born and raised in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, the daughter of Louis and Frances Mrazek.

She met her husband of nearly 65 years, Richard Arnold Lewis there. They married on May 18, 1953. Richard preceded her in death on May 12, 2018.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Karen (Darrell) Schwartzengraber; Gary (Ronda) Lewis; Ric (Penny) Lewis and Kevin ( Lee Ann) Lewis; 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Ruth Ann (Jerry) Fancovic and Mary Kay Leiferman, cousin Norene Rood and special nieces, Donna O’Brien, Shirley Van Vleet, Connie Burr and Linda Raymond.

Mary Ann will be missed by her companions, Sammy and Chloe, her beloved cats.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by son, Bill Lewis, grandson, Tyler Lewis, parents and all of her siblings, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

Mary Ann was known as an exceptional cook. She truly enjoyed cooking for family, friends, neighbors and even strangers. Richard and Mary Ann enjoyed lake life.

In keeping with Mary Ann’s wishes, there will be no services.

A special thank you goes to the nurses and staff at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Preferred memorials are to the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center at 6817 N, OH- 66, Defiance, OH 43512.

