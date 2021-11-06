FOOTBALL
DIVISION VI REGION 22 REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Liberty Center 21 Columbus Grove 13
Carey 20 Tinora 0
Archbold 42 Western Reserve 7
DIVISION VII REGION 26 REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Edon 26 Antwerp 21
CROSS COUNTRY
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS DIVISION II
Area Runners: Joshuah Taylor (B) 16:06; 23. Hunter Wasnich (W) 16:19; 41. Aidan Pena (W); 44. Xander Fackler (B) 16:38
GIRLS DIVISION II
Area Runners: Grace Rhoades (W) 19:06
GIRLS DIVISON III
Are Runners: 51. Josilyn Welch (D) 19:52; 78. Grace Remington (P) 20:21; 80. Leslie Burrow (F) 20:22
Be the first to comment on "High School Scoreboard For November 6th, 2021"