High School Scoreboard For November 6th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff November 6, 2021

FOOTBALL

DIVISION VI REGION 22 REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Liberty Center 21 Columbus Grove 13

Carey 20 Tinora 0

Archbold 42 Western Reserve 7

DIVISION VII REGION 26 REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Edon 26 Antwerp 21

CROSS COUNTRY

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS DIVISION II

Area Runners: Joshuah Taylor (B) 16:06; 23. Hunter Wasnich (W) 16:19; 41. Aidan Pena (W); 44. Xander Fackler (B) 16:38

GIRLS DIVISION II

Area Runners: Grace Rhoades (W) 19:06

GIRLS DIVISON III

Are Runners: 51. Josilyn Welch (D) 19:52; 78. Grace Remington (P) 20:21; 80. Leslie Burrow (F) 20:22

 

