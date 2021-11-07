Fatal Crash In Defiance County Claims Life Of Bryan Man

Defiance – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred November 6, 2021 at 4:04 p.m. on County Road 424 at The Bend Road in Delaware Township, Defiance County, approximately 5 miles west of the city of Defiance.

Kolbe Ray Roose, age 25, of Bryan, was driving a 2003 Buick Century southbound on The Bend Road. He failed to yield from a stop sign, continued across county road 424, and was struck by a 2007 Freightliner semi-truck.

The Freightliner semi-truck was driven by John Herman Rethmel, age 39, Defiance, who was eastbound on county road 424. Both vehicles continued off the southeast corner of the intersection striking a ditch and coming to rest in a field. Both Mr. Roose and Mr. Rethmel were wearing their seatbelts.

Mr. Roose was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Rethmel was treated at the scene by Delaware Township Fire and Rescue.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Defiance County Coroner’s Office, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, and Delaware Township Fire and Rescue. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts, and to never drive distracted or impaired.