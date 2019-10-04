High School Scoreboard For October 3rd, 2019

BOYS GOLF
Division II Districts (Sycamore Springs Golf Course)
*Indicates state qualifying team or individual
- *Galion 336
- *Genoa 336
- Liberty Benton 337
- Upper Sandusky 356
- Perkins 359
- Ottawa-Glandorf 360
- Swanton 373
- Port Clinton 381
- Bellevue 381
Individuals
T2. *Case Hartman (Bryan; won playoff to advance) 77
T17. Andy Scherer (Wauseon) 86
Division III Districts (Stone Ridge Golf Club)
- *Kalida 328
- * Minster 333
- *St. Joseph C.C. 339
- *Seneca East 349
- Pettisville 350
- Delphos St. John’s 354
- Old Fort 357
- Margaretta 360
- Woodmore 364
- Van Buren 373
- Antwerp 374
- Montpelier 375
- Bluffton 377
- Allen East 382
- North Central 385
- Fayette 395
- Buckeye Central 411
Individuals:
T11. Spencer Clingaman (Stryker) 82
T44. Josh Nofzinger (Archbold) 90
T44. Luke Rosebrook (Archbold) 90
T83. Devon Weirauch (Strker) 100
BOYS SOCCER
Bryan 8 Evergreen 0
Wauseon 5 Swanton 3
Archbold 5 Liberty Center 0
Whitmer 5 Delta 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan 1 Maumee 0
VOLLEYBALL
Hilltop 3 Fayette 0
North Central 3 Pettisville 2
Edon 3 Stryker 1
Evergreen 3 Toledo Bowsher 0
Bryan 3 Wayne Trace 1
Swanton 3 Edgerton 0
