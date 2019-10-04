High School Scoreboard For October 3rd, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin October 3, 2019

BOYS GOLF

Division II Districts (Sycamore Springs Golf Course)

*Indicates state qualifying team or individual

  1. *Galion 336
  2. *Genoa 336
  3. Liberty Benton 337
  4. Upper Sandusky 356
  5. Perkins 359
  6. Ottawa-Glandorf 360
  7. Swanton 373
  8. Port Clinton 381
  9. Bellevue 381

Individuals

T2. *Case Hartman (Bryan; won playoff to advance) 77

T17. Andy Scherer (Wauseon) 86

Division III Districts (Stone Ridge Golf Club)

  1. *Kalida 328
  2. * Minster 333
  3. *St. Joseph C.C. 339
  4. *Seneca East 349
  5. Pettisville 350
  6. Delphos St. John’s 354
  7. Old Fort 357
  8. Margaretta 360
  9. Woodmore 364
  10. Van Buren 373
  11. Antwerp 374
  12. Montpelier 375
  13. Bluffton 377
  14. Allen East 382
  15. North Central 385
  16. Fayette 395
  17. Buckeye Central 411

Individuals:

T11. Spencer Clingaman (Stryker) 82

T44. Josh Nofzinger (Archbold) 90

T44. Luke Rosebrook (Archbold) 90

T83. Devon Weirauch (Strker) 100

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan 8 Evergreen 0

Wauseon 5 Swanton 3

Archbold 5 Liberty Center 0

Whitmer 5 Delta 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Bryan 1 Maumee 0

VOLLEYBALL

Hilltop 3 Fayette 0

North Central 3 Pettisville 2

Edon 3 Stryker 1

Evergreen 3 Toledo Bowsher 0

Bryan 3 Wayne Trace 1

Swanton 3 Edgerton 0

 

