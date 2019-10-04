John “Pat” Allen (1950-2019)

John P. “Pat” Allen, age 69, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:33 P.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio. Mr. Allen was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving in Vietnam and earning two purple hearts. Following the death of his father, he took over and operated the Edgerton Locker for many years until he retired.

John P. Allen was born on August 29, 1950, in Jacksonville, Illinois, the son of John A. and Lula M. (Tighe) Allen. He married Teresa A. Cottrell on October 26, 1978, Auburn, Indiana, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four sons, Scott (Jeff) Allen, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, John Allen, of Bryan, Tom (Lisa) Luke, of Edgerton, and Mike (Julie) Luke, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; a granddaughter, Julia Allen; three step grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; one sister, Lee Ann Abbruzzese, of Bryan; a nephew and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John Michael Abbruzzese.

In keeping with Pat’s wishes there will be no visitation or services.

