High School Sports Roundup For August 11th, 2022

DOUBLES PLAY … Bri Hays of Wauseon hits a serve in her 1st doubles match. Hays and her partner Emily Holcomb knocked off Archbold’s first doubles team 6-1, 6-1. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold 3 Wauseon 2 (@ Wauseon)

SINGLES: 1. Taylor (A) d. Armas 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brennan (A) d. Lavinder 7-5, 6-0; 3. Delaney (A) d. Siefker 6-3, 6-0; DOUBLES: 1. Hays/Holcomb (W) d. G. Wolf/K.Wolf 6-1, 6-1; 2. Burt/Zientek (W) d. Stoner/Wyse 6-1, 6-4

BOYS GOLF

Paulding Invitational

DEFIANCE – Archbold’s Cahle Roth defeated Noah Huard of Bryan for medalist by tiebreaker as each player shot 71s as Archbold took home the title at the Paulding Invitational.

Luke Rosebrook tallied a 79, Charlie Jones fired an 81, and River Ryan shot an 86 to round out the Bluestreak scoring.

Huard’s 71 helped Bryan (326) to a third-place finish, Swanton (331) was fourth, Wauseon (350) placed sixth just ahead of seventh place Pettisville (354), and Montpelier (356) grabbed eighth.

At Auglaize

TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold (317)-Cahle Roth 71, Luke Rosebrook 79, Charlie Jones 81, River Ryan 86; 2. Wayne Trace (324); 3. Bryan (326)-Noah Huard 71, Drew Dauber 80, Kai Dauber 86, Brayden Hall 89; 4. Swanton (331)-Mazin Rukieh 80, Ryan O’Shea 81, Adam Lemon 84, Lucas Bloom 86; 5. Defiance (345); 6. Wauseon (350)-Jackson Glecker 82, Mykale Schneider 85, Carter Stuckey 86, Zach Puehler 97; 7. Pettisville (354)-Jack Leppelmeier 76, Blayn Meck 91, Caden Bishop 92, Sam Myers 95; 8. Montpelier (356)-Jaxon Richmond 78, Drake Sommer 80, Trent Thorp 95, Joel Saneholtz 103; 9. Tinora (358), 10. Antwerp (362); 11. Patrick Henry (370); 12. Paulding (383); 13. Fairview (386); 14. Liberty Center (401); 15. North Baltimore (402); 16. Holgate (4670

Edgerton Invitational

BRYAN – Kaden Kennerk was low man for the Bulldogs with an 85 to help Edgerton to a runner-up finish at Suburban Golf Course.

Braden Leppelmeier recorded a 95, Nate Swank had a 96, and Caden Leppelmeier capped off Edgerton with a 100.

At Suburban Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: 1. Toledo St. John’s (298); 2. Edgerton (376) Kaden Kennerk 85, Braden Leppelmeier 95, Nate Swank 96, Caden Leppelmeier 100; 3. Emmanuel Christian (380); 4. Ayersville (381); 5. Hicksville (384); 6. Findlay (387); 7. North Central (391)-Kenneth Smeltzer 86, Ben Pettit 89, Keanu Miller 105, Keegan Hickman 111; 8. Hilltop (398)-Austin Gault 92, Jordan Schaffner 97, Dylan Siebenaler 98, Lakota Siegel 111; 9. Stryker (418)-Michael Donovan 104, William Donovan 104, Kennedy Morr 105, Daniel Donovan 105; 10. Fayette (477)-Wyatt Mitchell 91, Naveah Powers 127, Carter Lavinder 129, Dane Andrews 130

GIRLS GOLF

Defiance Invitational

DEFIANCE – Anthony Wayne had four golfers shoot in the 80s on their way to first place by a whopping 90 strokes over second-place Hicksville.

Calaway Gerken’s 94 led Wauseon to a fourth-place finish and Edgerton was seventh fronted by Lola Giesige with a 97.

At Eagles Rock

TEAM SCORES: 1. Anthony Wayne (347); 2. Hicksville (437); 3. Wayne Trace (445); 4. Wauseon (445)-Calaway Gerken 94, Ashley Fisher 107, Jaylee Perez 116, Ruth Shelt 128; 5. Rossford (459); 6. Sylvania Southview (471); 7. Edgerton (486)-Lola Giesige 97, Charlotte Blalock 119, Laynee Wright 130, Grace Herman 140; 8. Tinora (500); 9. Defiance (500); 10. Antwerp (506); Ayersville (no team score); Fairview (no team score)

Elmwood 205 Patrick Henry 215 Delta 245

OTTAWA –Patrick Henry’s Kasey Nelson fought back from a double-bogey on the first hole to card a round of 43 as the Patriots were second in a tri-match at Pike Run.

Layla Stickley paced the Panthers with a 50 and Kalleigh Mignin added a 51.

At Pike Run

Elmwood (205)-Delaney Blake 50, Olivia Courtney 50, Sydrie Piper 52, Maddie Milligan 53; PH (215)-Kasey Nelson 43, Aly Gebers 52, Maya Lirot, Haley Schwiebert 63; Delta (245)-Layla Stickley 50, Kalleigh Mignin 51, Leigh Morris 68, Trinity Nation 76

Archbold 192 Napoleon 212

NAPOLEON – Brayton Huffman scored a 40 for medalist honors as Archbold knocked off Napoleon 192-212. Carly Grime was next for the Bluestreaks with a 45 and Reese Kleck shot a 43 to lead Napoleon.

At Napoleon Municipal

Archbold (192)-Brayton Huffman 40, Carly Grime 45, Hannah Downing 53, Aniyah Copeland 54; Napoleon (212)-Reese Kleck 43, Kamryn Chaffee 50, Sydney Bechtol 50, Cierra Cruz 69