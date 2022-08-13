Steve Hornyak (1943-2022)

Steve Edward Hornyak, 78, of Montpelier, passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance.

He was born on October 7, 1943 in Bryan. Steve graduated from Edgerton High School in 1962 and after graduation he honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Steve was a custodian for the Montpelier schools for 30 years and earned his boilers license which allowed him to work on the boiler system at the school.

He was a member of the Montpelier American Legion Post 109. Steve loved drawing, fishing, mushroom hunting and taking trips to the family cabin in the UP.

He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan and most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Steve is survived by his children, Susan (Donald) Woods and Sherry (Richard) Word all of Montpelier, Jim Hornyak of Bryan, Julie Charles and Kelly (Mike) Peluso all of Montpelier and Krissy (Dave) Cass of Delta; 16 grandchildren, Donny Woods (Stephanie Miller), Dylan (Bailey) Woods, Kayla Word (John Balser), Ryan Word (Makayla Cordell), Kinsey Word, Seth Baerlin, Caleb Hornyak, Luke Hornyak, Brian (Tara) Camper, Bambi Scalf (Josh Mercer), Daniel Camper (Laura Mahan), Brandon Charles, Lynzi (Larry) Iveson, Angela Peluso, Tayler Cass (Andrew Brown) and Garrett Cass (Jolyssa Tedrow); 15 great grandchildren; sister, Jo Stemen; and other family members and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy Wulf; two daughters, Angel and Angela Hornyak; brother-in-law, Chuck Stemen; and niece, Julie Sargent.

A time to receive friends will be held from 1:30-4:00 pm on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.