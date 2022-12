PIONEER – Fayette trimmed the double-digit North Central (3-4) lead to just 31-30 after three quarters, but the homestanding Eagles recovered to outscore Fayette 18-11 in the fourth to secure a 49-41 win.

Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.