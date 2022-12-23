Herbert Schaffner (1928-2022)

Herbert N. Schaffner, age 94 years, of Fayette, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022 at CHP Defiance Area In Patient Hospice Center.

He was born November 7, 1928, to Mahlon and Myrtle (Mattern) Schaffner. A 1946 graduate of Fayette high school, he then married Dolores Beaverson on February 14, 1949 and she survives.

He was a Farmer his entire life. He was a member of Fayette United Methodist Church

He is survived by his wife, Dolores; 4 children; Leslie Schaffner (Laura). Rose Ann Habrun (Larry). Kim Schaffner, Robin Brinegar (David); 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Gayle Schaffner. Sisters: Velma Jones and Juanita Rupp

At Herb’s request there will be no services. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

