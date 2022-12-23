Edon Junior High Choir Performs At Toledo Walleye Game

PERFORMANCE … The Edon Junior High Choir is pictured on the ice with hockey players, performing the National Anthem in front of thousands of people during the December 7 game against the Kalamazoo Wings. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
By: Lindsay Phillips
On Wednesday, December 9, 2022, Edon Junior High Music class performed the National Anthem at the Toledo Walleye Hockey game in the Huntington Arena.
Forty-three Edon Junior High Choir Students sung on the ice in front of thousands of people who were attending the game against the Kalamazoo Wings.
