Edon Junior High Choir Performs At Toledo Walleye Game

By: Lindsay Phillips

On Wednesday, December 9, 2022, Edon Junior High Music class performed the National Anthem at the Toledo Walleye Hockey game in the Huntington Arena.

Forty-three Edon Junior High Choir Students sung on the ice in front of thousands of people who were attending the game against the Kalamazoo Wings.