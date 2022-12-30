Gwen Clark (1924-2022)

Gwen H. Clark, age 98, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her home.

Gwen was a homemaker, a member of First Baptist Church where she was active in the Women’s Missionary Circle, and was a former member of the Long Branch Baptist Church in Cairo, Georgia.

She was very sports minded as a youth and was very competitive in basketball, softball and bowling-actively participating for many years in the Coffee Clutch League at Bryan Lanes.

Gwen was born on September 13, 1924, in Hinsonton, Georgia, the daughter of George Thomas and Eva Mae (Perry) Hancock.

She married Maynard E. Clark on September 2, 1947 and he preceded her in death on December 5, 1996.

Gwen is survived by her daughter, Teresa Summers, of Bryan; grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Boehm, of Montpelier and Steve (Kim) Armbruster, of Bryan; 8 great grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Nell (Robert) Conell, of Cairo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, Thomas Clark in Vietnam in 1969 and Curt Clark in 1980; brothers, Clyde, Earnest and Rod Hancock and sisters, Virginia Bergstrom, Mildred Lambert, Helen Knight and Joyce Dammer.

Visitation for Gwen will be held Monday, January 2, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Private graveside funeral services will be held at Shiffler Cemetery with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider First Baptist Church.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.