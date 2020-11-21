High School Sports Roundup For November 20th

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delta 48 Swanton 29

Braelyn Wymer was 7/11 shooting including four triples to finish with 18 points to lead Delta past Swanton in their season opener. Reagan Rouleau added 13 points, five rebounds for Delta in the win.

Aricka Lutz paced the Swanton offense with 13 points.

Bryan 57 Lake 41

The Lady Bears raced out to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back in a 57-41 win over the Lake Lady Flyers. Shallyn Miley led the Bryan attack with 14 points and McKendry Semer chipped in with 11.

Paulding 81 Edgerton 21

Edgerton got off to slow start, trailing 19-2 after the first quarter and 43-9 at halftime as they fell in their season opener at Paulding. Holly Stark tallied six points to lead Edgerton while Paulding’s Jalynn Parrett led all scorers with 21.

JV SCORES:

Bryan d. Lake 52-27