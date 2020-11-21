Eight Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and returned indictments against eight individuals facing a total of twelve charges. Those indicted include:

Gage M. Alexander, 20, of Logan, Ohio was indicted on a total of four counts including one count of Burglary, a second-degree felony, two counts of Theft, each a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth-degree felony. Alexander is charged with entering an occupied structure in Bryan with the purpose of committing the criminal act(s) of theft on or about June 7. He is additionally charged with taking a possession of 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, which he had cause to believe had been obtained through a theft offense, on or about June 8.

Kadie N. Costello, 35, of Bryan was indicted on once count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of endangering children, a fifth-degree felony. Costello is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence while having a five-year-old child in the vehicle on or about November

Kristian K. Fether, 37, of Bryan was indicted for Theft, a fifth-degree felony. Fether is accused of using a Visa Debit Card belonging to a Bryan resident between the approximate dates of July 10 and July 24.

Jonathon M. Gill, 46, of Montpelier was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Gill is charged with possessing or using fentanyl and methamphetamine on or about September 4.

Raymond B. Haynes, 61, of Montpelier was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Haynes is charged with possessing or using fentanyl on or about June 23.

Michael M. Lukey, 34, of Montpelier was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Lukey is accused of possessing or using fentanyl and methamphetamine on or about November 4.

Qwynn A. Rowland, 21, of Napoloen was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Rowland broke into a barn in Bryan with the purpose of committing a theft offense on or about November 4.

Jeffrey L. Sines, 41, of Alvordton was indicted for Grand Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Sines stole a total of $9539.54 from a Montpelier resident between the approximately March 3 and August 6.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.