High School Sports Schedule For Monday, April 15, 2024

VARSITY BASEBALL
Swanton @ Liberty Center 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Archbold 5pm
Wauseon @ Evergreen 5pm
Bryan @ Delta 5pm
Holgate @ Pettisville 5pm
Edgerton @ North Central 5pm
Edon @ Hicksville 5pm
Montpelier @ Fairview 5pm
VARSITY BASEBALL
Swanton @ Liberty Center 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Archbold 5pm
Wauseon @ Evergreen 5pm
Bryan @ Delta 5pm
North Central @ Pettisville 5pm
Edon @ Hicksville 5pm
Tinora @ Hilltop 5pm
Stryker @ Hamilton, IN 5pm
TRACK & FIELD
Edgerton/Edon/Stryker @ Wayne Trace Invitational 4pm
BOYS TENNIS
Archbold @ MVCD 4:30pm
Defiance @ Bryan 4:30pm