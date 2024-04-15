Close Menu
Monday, April 15, 2024
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Monday, April 15, 2024

VARSITY BASEBALL

Swanton @ Liberty Center 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Archbold 5pm

Wauseon @ Evergreen 5pm

Bryan @ Delta 5pm

Holgate @ Pettisville 5pm

Edgerton @ North Central 5pm

Edon @ Hicksville 5pm

Montpelier @ Fairview 5pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Swanton @ Liberty Center 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Archbold 5pm

Wauseon @ Evergreen 5pm

Bryan @ Delta 5pm

North Central @ Pettisville 5pm

Edon @ Hicksville 5pm

Tinora @ Hilltop 5pm

Stryker @ Hamilton, IN 5pm

TRACK & FIELD

Edgerton/Edon/Stryker @ Wayne Trace Invitational 4pm

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold @ MVCD 4:30pm

Defiance @ Bryan 4:30pm

 

