Warren Dailey (1955 – 2024)

Warren E. Dailey, age 69, of Delta, peacefully passed away Saturday night, April 13, 2024 at The University of Toledo Medical Center.

He was born in Wauseon on March 3, 1955 to the late Hal Dailey and Mabel (Beaverson) Dailey-Hudson, who survives.

Warren graduated from Delta High School in 1973 and on June 18, 1976, he married Linda R. Friesner. Together they would share 47 loving years together and be blessed with two children, Hal and Jenna.

Warren worked at Ford Motor Company for 31 years before retiring. He was a proud member of the UAW and Delta Eagles. Warren enjoyed bowling, NASCAR and hunting.

He also loved spending time at their cottage on Bingham Lake in Michigan; where he cherished his fishing, boating and family time.

Warren is survived by his wife Linda Dailey; son, Hal Dailey of Wauseon; daughter, Jenna (Dillon) Charney of Troy, OH; sisters, Karen (Keith) Harsh of Medina, OH and Joy Hudson of Delta; brother, Stuart (Kara) Hudson of Westerville, OH and grandchildren, Finn and Ella Charney.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hal Dailey on September 30, 1958 at the age of 24 and step-father, Charles “Chuck” Hudson on December 11, 2018.

Friends may visit from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Warren’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 19, 2024, also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Fulton County Humane Society, 2245 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.