Roger Short (1936 – 2025)

Roger D. Short, age 88, of Stryker, passed away on April 6, 2025, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Roger worked as a farmer and livestock hauler.

Roger was born on September 13, 1936 in Archbold, to the late Earl and Lucile Short. He was a Stryker High School graduate.

He married Lyn (Hyatt) on June 14, 1958, and she preceded him in death in 2006. Roger and Lyn were members of Pine Grove Mennonite Church, where Roger served 20 years as an elder. Roger was also a member of the “Coffee Club” in Stryker. His passion was anything to do with livestock.

Roger is survived by son, Mike (Sandy) Short of Stryker; son, Greg Short of Stryker; daughter, Lana (Zac) Rising of West Unity; grandchildren, Jake Short, Luke (Kelsey) Short, Lyndsey Short, Drew (Kyle) Short, Jaden Rising, and Giada Rising; and great-grandchildren, Grayson, Alan, Cora, Oakley, Ellie, and Waylon. He is also survived by brothers, Phil Short of Stryker and John (Terrie) Short of Archbold; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lyn; parents; sister-in-law, Barb Short; and best friend and brother-in-law, Don Hyatt.

Visitation for Roger will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold, from 2pm to 6pm. A memorial service will take place on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Lockport Mennonite Church, at 2pm, with Gary and Sandy Stuckey officiating. Burial will be private at the Lockport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Short family.