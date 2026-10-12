Monclova Man Killed When Pickup Strikes Train In Lucas County’s Springfield Township

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a train. The crash occurred on October 11, 2026, at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Albon Road near State Route 2 in Springfield Township, Lucas County.

A 2023 Ford Maverick, driven by Michael Jones, 57, of Monclova, was southbound on Albon Road. A train was traveling westbound and was struck by Jones. Jones’ vehicle overturned on the west side of the road.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported by occupants on the train. Jones was not wearing a safety belt, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the Holland Police Department and the Springfield Township Fire Department. The roadway was closed for five hours. Motorists are reminded to always wear a safety belt when in a vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Press Release

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