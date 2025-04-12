High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 12, 2025

TRACK & FIELD
Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Swanton @ Tinora Invitational 10am
Bryan @ Hamilton, IN 10am
VARSITY BASEBALL
Edon @ Ayersville Pilots Invite 9:30am
Edgerton @ Leipsic (DH) 11am
Evergreen @ Montpelier 11am
Bryan @ Toledo Whitmer 11am
Lake @ Wauseon 11am
Archbold @ Fairview 12pm
Swanton @ North Central 1pm
VARSITY SOFTBALL
North Central @ Hudson, MI (DH) 10am
Edon @ Ayersville Great 8 Tournament 11am
Evergreen @ Fairview (DH) 11am
Delta @ Hilltop (DH) 11am
Edgerton @ Montpelier (DH) 11am
Swanton @ Archbold 11am
Tinora @ Wauseon 12pm
BOYS TENNIS
Bryan/Findlay @ St. Marys 10am
Van Wert @ Wauseon 10am