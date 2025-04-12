Historic Reflection: 1958 – Edgerton’s Charve Theater

The Charve Theater at Edgerton closed. The Charve Theater opened on January 22, 1947, at the northeast corner of Michigan and Lynn streets. Manager Rhys Cook said the theater was closed “due to high operating costs and scant box office receipts.”

In 1959, Bob Meyer renovated the theater and opened a Super Foodland grocery store in the renovated structure. The Bryan Times reported:

“The inclined floor and stage have been torn away and 77 loads of fill dirt, with equal gravel, were dumped to make a level floor of more than 3,000 square feet of spotless tile. Two hundred feet of tubular lights inside and the neon lights in the marquee make it a bright spot in an already modernly lit small town. On the big marquee in front will be posted the latest in foods instead of motion pictures. In the lobby is the nickel riding prancing horse for the kids. There will be a popcorn machine like in the theater. The windows that had the colorful posters of shows to come will show the latest foods to satisfy the gourmet appetite. The only pictures now will be the large murals of farm scenes on the walls, as Edgerton is in the heart of a rich farm country.”

This vintage image of the Charve Theater is courtesy of the Edgerton Historical Society.

