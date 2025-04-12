Bryan Rotary Club Hosting Annual Casino Night Fundraiser

PRESS RELEASE – The Bryan Rotary Club will be hosting its annual Casino Night fundraiser on Saturday, April 26, at the Bryan Eagles, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.

The event, which has become a staple of the city’s fundraising calendar, promises an evening of fun and fellowship, all in support of the Rotary’s ongoing charitable efforts in the Bryan area and beyond.

Proceeds from this year’s event will primarily go toward the Williams County YWCA but will also support the Rotary’s various other philanthropic efforts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to try their luck at a variety of popular casino-style games, including blackjack, poker and more. Guests will play with chips provided at the door, which can later be exchanged for raffle tickets.

In addition to gaming, the evening will include a whiskey and wine pull and silent and live auctions. According to event organizers, several area businesses and individuals have donated to the raffle drawings and auctions, ranging from gift certificates and baskets to larger items like electronics, furniture, event tickets and other experiences.

“This is our biggest event of the year,” said Bryan Rotary President Cheryl Andres. “It brings people together in a fun way but more importantly, it helps us raise funds that go directly back into our community.”

Tickets for the event are $55 and can be purchased at BryanRotary2025.eventbrite.com. Dinner and beverages are included.

The Bryan Rotary encourages all residents to come out, bring friends, and support a good cause while enjoying a night of entertainment.

For more information, visit the Bryan Ohio Rotary Club’s Facebook page. Pictured are Rotarians Ty Otto, Daniel Tinch, Misty King, and Hal Kenety.