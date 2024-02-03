High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, February 3, 2024

BOYS WRESTLING
DIVISION II DISTRICT DUALS
Ontario/Galion/Clear Fork/Licking Valley @ Wauseon 10am
DIVISION III DISTRICT DUALS
Port Clinton/Oak Harbor/Tinora/Liberty Benton/Liberty Center @ Delta 10am
Ashland Crestview/Genoa/Lakota/Seneca East/Monroeville @ Archbold 10am
GIRLS WRESTLING
Bryan/Montpelier @ Gibsonburg Invite 9am
Swanton @ Bowling Green Invite 9am
Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Wauseon @ Start Invite 11am
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Liberty-Benton @ Bryan 11am
Evergreen @ Hilltop 1pm (JV 2 quarters)
Edgerton @ Edon 1pm (JV 2 quarters)
Waldron (MI) @ Fayette 1pm (JV 2 quarters)
Montpelier @ Antwerp 3pm
BOYS BASKETBALL
Waldron (MI) @ Fayette 3pm
Lima Bath @ Bryan 3pm
Archbold @ Tinora 4:45pm
Springfield @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Patrick Henry @ Edon 6pm
Edgerton @ Hilltop 6pm
Montpelier @ Antwerp 6pm
Pettisville @ Ayersville 6pm