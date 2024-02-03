Close Menu
Saturday, February 3, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, February 3, 2024

BOYS WRESTLING

DIVISION II DISTRICT DUALS

Ontario/Galion/Clear Fork/Licking Valley @ Wauseon 10am

DIVISION III DISTRICT DUALS

Port Clinton/Oak Harbor/Tinora/Liberty Benton/Liberty Center @ Delta 10am

Ashland Crestview/Genoa/Lakota/Seneca East/Monroeville @ Archbold 10am

GIRLS WRESTLING

Bryan/Montpelier @ Gibsonburg Invite 9am

Swanton @ Bowling Green Invite 9am

Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Wauseon @ Start Invite 11am

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Liberty-Benton @ Bryan 11am

Evergreen @ Hilltop 1pm (JV 2 quarters)

Edgerton @ Edon 1pm (JV 2 quarters)

Waldron (MI) @ Fayette 1pm (JV 2 quarters)

Montpelier @ Antwerp 3pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Waldron (MI) @ Fayette 3pm

Lima Bath @ Bryan 3pm

Archbold @ Tinora 4:45pm

Springfield @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Patrick Henry @ Edon 6pm

Edgerton @ Hilltop 6pm

Montpelier @ Antwerp 6pm

Pettisville @ Ayersville 6pm

 

