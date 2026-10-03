High School Football Final Scores For October 2, 2026

Archbold 48, Wauseon 7

Bryan 35, Swanton 7

Patrick Henry 26, Delta 7

Liberty Center 62, Evergreen 0

Hilltop 23, Summerfield (MI) 14

North Central 51, Erie-Mason (MI) 8

Whiteford (MI) 50, Edon 29

Sand Creek (MI) 44, Montpelier 36

Ayersville 48, Edgerton 14

Paulding 35, Fairview 26

Tinora 34, Antwerp 14

Wayne Trace 49, Hicksville 0

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