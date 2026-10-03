High School Football Final Scores For October 2, 2026

NWOAL
Archbold 48, Wauseon 7
Bryan 35, Swanton 7
Patrick Henry 26, Delta 7
Liberty Center 62, Evergreen 0
GLC
Hilltop 23, Summerfield (MI) 14
North Central 51, Erie-Mason (MI) 8
Whiteford (MI) 50, Edon 29
Sand Creek (MI) 44, Montpelier 36
GMC
Ayersville 48, Edgerton 14
Paulding 35, Fairview 26
Tinora 34, Antwerp 14
Wayne Trace 49, Hicksville 0
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