Betty Jane Moore (1953 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Deaconess At Lyons Christian Church) Betty Jane Moore, 73, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 27, 2026, at Embassy of Swanton, with family at her bedside, following a brief illness. Born on July 28, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to Parker and Virginia (Rex) Harroun, Betty lived a life rooted in faith, family, and church. Her Christian faith was an important part of who she was. She was a member of Lyons Christian Church, where she took part in the Wednesday morning Bible study group and served as a Deaconess. Those parts of her life reflected her steady devotion and her care for others. Betty also had a love of Beagles.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Moore, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Parker and Virginia Harroun.

She is survived by her son, Kelly Moore and his wife, Angie, of Lyons, OH, and by her daughter, Shannon Niday and her husband, Keith, of Swanton, OH. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Allie Martin and her husband, Shawn; Levi Moore; Mariah and Eric Ross; Anthony Niday and his wife, Maddie; and Jordan, Justin, and Matt Niday, as well as her great-granddaughter, Willow Niday.

Betty is also survived by her siblings, Parker Harroun and his wife, Kelly, of Tontogany, OH, Bill Harroun of Tontogany, OH, Linda Bisbee and her husband, William, of Sylvania, OH, Sandra McNight and her husband, Larry, of Toledo, OH, Cindy Rodriguez and her husband, Dave, of Perrysburg, OH, and Kathy Sprague, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Lloyd Moore and his wife, Sandy, of Lyons, OH, Judy Wilson and her husband, Ray, of Magnolia, KY, and Marilyn Moore of Delta, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 3rd, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, Ohio. Visitation will continue Wednesday, November 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Lyons Christian Church, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Heather Schimmel presiding. Interment will be held at a later date at Wolfinger Cemetery.

Betty will be remembered for her faith, her dedication to her church, and the love she gave to her family. Her memory will remain a blessing to those who knew her.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Lyons Christian Church, 138 E Morenci St, Lyons, Ohio 43533.