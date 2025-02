BOYS BOWLING

Division II Districts @ Interstate Lanes (Rossford) 10am

SWIMMING

Boys/Girls Division II State Prelims 5pm (@ Canton)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION VII DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Bryan HS)

No. 1 Hilltop vs. No. 2 Fayette 6pm

No. 3 Edgerton vs. No. 4 Stryker 8:15pm

DIVISION VI DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Napoleon HS)

No. 1 Patrick Henry vs. No. 4 Evergreen 6pm

No. 3 Tinora vs. No. 5 Ottawa Hills 7:30pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL FINAL

No. 6 Napoleon @ No. 5 Wauseon 7pm