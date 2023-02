High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, February 23, 2023

BOYS & GIRLS SWIMMING

Division II State Championships 5pm (@ Canton)

BOYS BOWLING

Division II District Championships 10am (@ Rossford)

GIRLS BOWLING

Division I Sectional Championships 10am (@ Minster)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION II DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

At Anthony Wayne HS

No. 3 Napoleon vs. No. 6 Oak Harbor 6pm

No. 2 Toledo Rogers vs. No. 4 Wauseon 7:30pm

At Paulding HS

No. 3 Lima Bath vs. No. 1 Liberty-Benton 6pm

No. 2 Bryan vs. No.5 St. Marys Memorial 7:30pm

DIVISION IV DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

At Defiance HS

No. 3 Stryker vs. No.2 Ayersville 6pm

No. 1 Convoy Crestview vs. No. 6 Pettisville 7:30pm