High School Sports Schedule for Thursday, May 1, 2025

VARSITY SOFTBALL

NWOAL

Bryan @ Evergreen 5pm

Liberty Center @ Archbold 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Delta 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 3)

Wauseon @ Swanton 5pm (POSTPONED RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 3)

BBC

Holgate @ Edon 5pm

North Central @ Montpelier 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 9)

Pettisville @ Hilltop 5pm (POSTPONED; MAKEUP TBA)

GMC

Wayne Trace @ Edgerton 5pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

NWOAL

Bryan @ Evergreen 5pm

Liberty Center @ Archbold 5pm

Wauseon @ Swanton 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 2)

Patrick Henry @ Delta 5:30pm

BBC

Holgate @ Edon 5pm

North Central @ Montpelier 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 2)

Pettisville @ Hilltop 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 2)

GMC

Wayne Trace @ Edgerton 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold @ Bryan 4:30pm