Timothy Bowers (1970 – 2025)

(1989 Graduate Of Fayette High School)

Timothy James Bowers of Ypsilanti, MI was born May 21, 1970 in Wauseon, Ohio and died April 29, 2025 at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI at age 54.

He was a member of the 1989 graduating class of Gorham Fayette High School.

Tim was proud to have served in the US Army and for the Conservation Corps in California. He was a welder with the Boilermaker Union #169 in Allen Park, MI and worked mainly in the Detroit area.

He was a talented artist and enjoyed any time spent with family and/or outdoors. He loved growing things and collecting seeds.

He is survived by his daughter, Anna Bowers (Sal Lopez) of Riverview, MI; his fiancée and her son Jesicca Foster of Ypsilanti, MI and Brian Foster; brother Matthew (Shawn) Bowers of West Unity, OH; mother and step-father Linda and Don Lucas of Fayette, OH; and step- mother Sandy Bowers of Bryan, OH. He is also survived by half-brother Tyler (Alexis) Bowers and half-sister Kaylea Bowers; step- brothers Eric (Beth) Lucas; Jerry Lucas; and Dan (Terese) Wells; and step-sister Ruth (Mike) Geer. He is also survived by two grandchildren Mele and Joan Lopez.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dwight Bowers; step-mother, Judy Bowers; and a step-sister, Kathryn Baltz.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. If you wish to do something to honor Tim’s memory please consider planting something that will grow on.

Memorial donations can also be given to your local homeless shelter.