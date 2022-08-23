High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022

BOYS SOCCER
Swanton @ Archbold 5pm
Bryan @ Delta 5pm
Liberty Center @ Wauseon 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Genoa @ Archbold 7pm
Bryan @ Lima Shawnee 7pm
VOLLEYBALL
Tinora @ Bryan 5:30pm
Delta @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Northwood @ Evergreen 5:30pm
Swanton @ Hicksville 5:30pm
Fairview @ Wauseon 5:30pm
Edon @ Stryker 5:30pm
Fayette @ Hilltop 5:30pm
North Central @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Archbold @ Springfield 5:45pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm
Van Wert @ Bryan 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Evergreen @ Eastwood 4pm
Wauseon @ Ayersville w/Van Buren
BOYS GOLF
Edon @ Montpelier 4pm
Stryker @ Pettisville 4pm
North Central @ Hilltop 4:30pm
Holgate @ Fayette 4:30pm
Defiance/Edgerton @ Archbold 4:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Wauseon @ Hilltop 5pm
