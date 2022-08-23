High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022

August 23, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

Swanton @ Archbold 5pm

Bryan @ Delta 5pm

Liberty Center @ Wauseon 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Genoa @ Archbold 7pm

Bryan @ Lima Shawnee 7pm

VOLLEYBALL

Tinora @ Bryan 5:30pm

Delta @ Edgerton 5:30pm

Northwood @ Evergreen 5:30pm

Swanton @ Hicksville 5:30pm

Fairview @ Wauseon 5:30pm

Edon @ Stryker 5:30pm

Fayette @ Hilltop 5:30pm

North Central @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Archbold @ Springfield 5:45pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm

Van Wert @ Bryan 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Evergreen @ Eastwood 4pm

Wauseon @ Ayersville w/Van Buren

BOYS GOLF

Edon @ Montpelier 4pm

Stryker @ Pettisville 4pm

North Central @ Hilltop 4:30pm

Holgate @ Fayette 4:30pm

Defiance/Edgerton @ Archbold 4:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Wauseon @ Hilltop 5pm

 

