Raymond “Ray” M. Baysden (1936 – 2026)

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(Served In U.S. Army)

Raymond “Ray” Morris Baysden was born on March 24, 1936, in Kinston, North Carolina, to Mary and Lewis Baysden. Ray lost his father as an infant, growing up as one of seven children.

He and his twin brother, Roger, held the distinction of being the only two siblings born in a hospital; the rest were born at home.

Ray always loved to joke that he pushed Roger out of the womb first so Roger could check things out—allowing Ray to claim the title of the “baby” of the family.

Times were tough for a single mother raising a large family. From age 7 to 14, Ray, along with Roger and their sister Josephine, lived at an orphanage in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Showing the determination and devotion to family that defined his entire life, Ray eventually ran away from the orphanage after ensuring Roger and Josephine were safely reunited with their mother. To help support his mother and siblings, Ray took on every job he could find—working in tobacco fields, selling popcorn and snacks at stadium games, and doing odd jobs.

Taking care of his family was his greatest source of pride, from helping Roger, Josephine, and his mother as a boy, to providing for his wives and children later in life.

Though Ray completed basic training for the U.S. Army, he was honorably released due to medical reasons. At age 17, he set off for Ohio, eventually bringing his mother, brother, and sister north to join him. After working at a local casting facility and helping build the Ohio Turnpike, Ray found his long-term career home at General Motors in Defiance, Ohio.

He worked faithfully for GM for 36 years, retiring at age 55. Blessed with a long, fulfilling retirement, Ray enjoyed his post-GM years for nearly as long as his working career, always grateful for the pension and benefits he worked so hard to earn.

Family was always the heart of Ray’s life. He is a proud father to five children: Mark (Sheila) Baysden, Hamilton Lake, Indiana, Renée (Bill) Trout, Perrysburg, Ohio, with wife Sandy Smazenka, and Deanna (Doug) Zimmerman, Defiance, Ohio, Tina (Ken) Snyder, Ney, Ohio, and Brandi (James Purdham) Duke, Shreveport, Louisiana, with wife Kathy Baysden, who preceded him in death in 2007. He was a grandfather to 13 – Erin, McCullough, Payton, Mason, Dennis, Abygail, Kaylee, JD, Ariel, Jacob, Josh, Taylor, and Destinee; a great-grandfather to 12. He was a father figure to many nieces and nephews, and he loved hosting them for summer “fun camps,” creating memories they still cherish today.

In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, camping, and attending his children’s and, later in life, his grandchildren’s school and sporting events. Ray never stopped exploring. An avid traveler, he took 10 cruises and traveled the globe, from New York City, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Florida, and the Poconos to the Dominican Republic, the Panama Canal, Belize, Mexico, Honduras, Puerto Rico, and countless other places.

When staying close to home, Ray could often be found trying his luck at the casino, playing lottery tickets, or cheering loudly at his grandkids’ sporting events, which he attended every one he could.

His absolute favorite spot to relax and catch up with loved ones was Frankie’s Restaurant, where owner Heather created a second home for him among friends who truly became family. Above all else, Ray was most proud of his children and the life he built to support them.

A Message of Thanks and Appreciation

We were fortunate enough to have a Celebration of Life Event for his 90th Birthday. An event that he was able to participate in. With over eighty people attending, it was a testimony of his legacy and the number of people his life touched.

When we talked with him about the number of people who attended his party, he would say with a smile that “He had a lot of friends and people liked him.” As a family, we chose to have a private viewing on Oct. 18, 2026, which was well attended for a private viewing.

He was right; people did like him. His burial wishes are to have his ashes buried with his mother and brother, Roger, in the Bryan, Ohio, Fountain Grove Cemetery. We will miss him here on earth, but we look forward to the day we are reunited with him in Heaven.

Thank you for celebrating his life. Many of you touched his life or the lives of our family in a special way. We are deeply thankful to God for bringing our paths together, and we want you to know how much we appreciate your love, support, and presence in our lives.

We would love for you to share any special memories you had with him or favorite things you recall him saying.