Wauseon Chamber Names Tara Dumas Executive Director

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WAUSEON – The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Tara Dumas its new executive director.

Dumas, a Wauseon High School graduate who lives in Wauseon, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Campbellsville College. She has a background in community outreach, program development, member engagement and fundraising.

She has been married to her husband, Brad Dumas, for 30 years, and they have two adult sons. In her spare time, she enjoys pickleball, helping at her church, reading, and playing board games and cards with her family.

Dumas is looking forward to working closely with chamber members and community leaders to support economic growth, foster strong collaborations and build a vibrant future for the community, according to the release. She begins her new position Monday, Nov. 2.