High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 8, 2026

BOYS GOLF
Evergreen @ North Baltimore 11am
Pettisville @ Big Walnut Invitational 12pm (@ Sunbury, OH)
Montpelier @ Fayette 4pm
Holgate @ North Central 4pm
Hicksville @ Archbold 4:30pm
Delta/Toledo Christian @ Miller City 4:30pm
Antwerp/Edgerton @ Fairview 4:30pm
Edon @ Stryker 5pm
GIRLS GOLF
Hilltop/Montpelier/Hamilton (IN) @ Edon 4pm
Edgerton/Fairview/Tinora @ Antwerp 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Defiance 5:30pm
Tinora @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Liberty Center @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Toledo Christian @ Stryker 5:30pm
Swanton @ Montpelier 5:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Swanton @ Northwood 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Evergreen @ Woodmore 5pm
Napoleon @ Bryan 7pm
Swanton @ Toledo Catholic 7pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Swanton @ Bryan Golden Bears Invitational 6:30pm