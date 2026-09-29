OHSAA Football Computer Ratings (Entering week 7)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official football computer ratings on Tuesday afternoon. The weekly ratings report is released each Tuesday for the remainder of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, October 25.

The top 12 in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye. The top 16 schools in each region are listed below.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, along with several schools that opted up to Division I for the 2026 season. Divisions II through VII are divided equally (approximately 106 schools in each division). This week’s full report showing all 706 schools that play 11-man football this season is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2026/2026Week6Ratings.pdf

The OHSAA football website is at https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football and includes statewide schedules and playoff information, MaxPreps rankings and stat leaders, OPSMA Weekly Notebooks and Spectrum broadcast information.

DIVISION V

Region 18 – 1. LaGrange Keystone (5-0) 10.8, 2. Bluffton (6-0) 10.55, 3. Wooster Triway (5-1) 10.5333, 4. Archbold (6-0) 10.4667, 5. Vermilion (5-1) 8.65, 6. Eastwood (5-1) 8.6167, 7. Coldwater (5-1) 8.4, 8. Port Clinton (6-0) 8.3232, 9. Castalia Margaretta (5-1) 7.4667, 10. Northwood (4-2) 7.2576, 11. Genoa (4-2) 6.9333, 12. Richwood North Union (4-2) 6.9, 13. Creston Norwayne (3-3) 5.2828, 14. Galion (2-4) 4.8, 15. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-3) 4.4167, 16. Lima Bath (2-4) 3.8.

DIVISION VI

Region 22 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (6-0) 12.9, 2. Liberty Center (6-0) 12.15, 3. Woodmore (6-0) 10.2833, 4. Collins Western Reserve (6-0) 8.988, 5. Columbus Grove (5-1) 7.95, 6. Delta (5-1) 7.053, 7. Paulding (5-1) 7.0, 8. Seneca East (5-1) 6.601, 9. Elmwood (4-2) 6.25, 10. Allen East (4-2) 6.1167, 11. Carey (4-2) 5.7667, 12. Fairview (5-1) 5.35, 13. Ada (4-2) 5.3167, 14. Patrick Henry (4-2) 5.3, 15. Van Buren (4-2) 5.2167, 16. Bucyrus (3-3) 3.7667

DIVISION VII

Region 26 – 1. Hopewell-Loudon (6-0) 10.2833, 2. North Baltimore (6-0) 8.75, 3. Leipsic (6-0) 8.2833, 4. Sycamore Mohawk (5-1) 6.4667, 5. Edon (6-0) 6.3866, 6. McComb (5-1) 5.9798, 7. Montpelier (5-1) 5.6091, 8. Pandora-Gilboa (3-3) 4.7833, 9. Delphos Jefferson (3-3) 4.25, 10. Arcadia (3-3) 4.1333, 11. Tol. Christian (3-3) 4.0833, 12. Wayne Trace (4-2) 3.25, 13. Antwerp (3-3) 2.8, 14. North Central (2-4) 2.61, 15. Gibsonburg (1-4) 2.1333, 16. Hilltop (3-3) 2.1108