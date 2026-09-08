Michael L. Hepfinger (1947 – 2026)

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(Belonged To Delta American Legion Post 373)

Michael Lynn Hepfinger, age 79, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, July 15, 1947, at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania.

Mike was born July 15, 1947, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Harold and Ann Lou (Hable) Hepfinger.

A United States Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, Mike proudly served our country from 1966 to 1970. Following the service, he married the love of his life, Penny, and moved to Metamora.

Penny preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 2015. He and Penny loved fishing and tending to injured pigeons, nursing them back to health. Mike was known around town as the “Bird Man” and his wife, Penny, as “Mema Bird Lady.”

Mike was a life member of Bassman’s Association and a life member of the National Rifle Association. He was also a member of the Izaak Walton – Delta Chapter, the North American Fishing Club and Delta American Legion Post 373.

Mike is survived by his brother, Fred L. Hepfinger; sisters, Barbara Hepfinger and Melanie Hepfinger; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his wife, Penny, Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ann; and his siblings, Richard, Russell, Harold and Jeffery Hepfinger.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA or Toledo Animal Shelter Association.