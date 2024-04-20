Close Menu
Saturday, April 20, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

High School Sports Scoreboard For April 19, 2024

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Wauseon 11 Swanton 10

Hicksville 5 Edgerton 4

Holgate 13 North Central 3 (5 innings)

Bryan 7 Hilltop 6 (8 innings)

Tinora 10 Evergreen 0 (5 innings)

Liberty Center 11 Montpelier 1 (5 innings)

Patrick Henry 8 Pettisville 1

VARSITY BASEBALL

Hilltop 14 Antwerp 2 (5 innings)

Edgerton 13 Hicksville 6

Archbold 15 Elmwood 5 (6 innings)

Evergreen 10 Bryan 1

Swanton 10 Wauseon 3

North Central 9 Holgate 8

Montpelier 7 Liberty Center 6

Delta 7 Edon 4

Fayette 6 Morenci, MI 2

Tinora 13 Stryker 0 (5 innings)

BOYS TENNIS

Bluffton 3 Archbold 2

Toledo CC 3 Bryan 2

Wauseon 3 Maumee 2

 

