NWOAL SOFTBALL: Chamberlin’s Three Home Runs Leads Evergreen In 12-2 Win Over Delta

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Evergreen 12 Delta 2 (5 innings)

METAMORA – Macy Chamberlin homered in all three at bats and totaled five RBIs in a 12-2 win over Delta.

Courtney Robertson also had a three-hit night with a home run for the Vikings and Leah McVey had two doubles.

DELTA 000 20 –...