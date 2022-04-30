High School Sports Scoreboard For April 30th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 30, 2022

SOFTBALL

Van Buren 9 Archbold 0

Otsego 6 Wauseon 2

North Central 12 Patrick Henry 7

Ayersville 4 Montpelier 1

Swanton 12 Toledo Start 6

Evergreen 13 Columbia 12

Midview 11 Evergreen 2

BASEBALL

Edon 10 Ayersville 4

Toledo Christian 6 Stryker 2

Toledo Christian 14 Stryker 6

Fayette 13 Pettisville 3 (5 innings)

Sylvania Southview 9 Bryan 2

Springfield 14 Swanton 4

Bellevue 10 Wauseon 3

Evergreen 10 Montpelier 0 (6 innings)

Evergreen 12 Montpelier 4

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan 5 Celina 0

Van Wert 3 Wauseon 2

 

