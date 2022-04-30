High School Sports Scoreboard For April 30th, 2022

SOFTBALL
Van Buren 9 Archbold 0
Otsego 6 Wauseon 2
North Central 12 Patrick Henry 7
Ayersville 4 Montpelier 1
Swanton 12 Toledo Start 6
Evergreen 13 Columbia 12
Midview 11 Evergreen 2
BASEBALL
Edon 10 Ayersville 4
Toledo Christian 6 Stryker 2
Toledo Christian 14 Stryker 6
Fayette 13 Pettisville 3 (5 innings)
Sylvania Southview 9 Bryan 2
Springfield 14 Swanton 4
Bellevue 10 Wauseon 3
Evergreen 10 Montpelier 0 (6 innings)
Evergreen 12 Montpelier 4
BOYS TENNIS
Bryan 5 Celina 0
Van Wert 3 Wauseon 2
