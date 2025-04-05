Hilltop High School & Junior High Students Shine At Regional Science Fair

ISEF GENIUS REGIONAL … Julia Dickinson- Hilltop and Gunner McClure- Patrick Henry: ISEF finalists and Arend Schuurman- Hilltop and Gavin Sifuentes- Pettisville: ISEF student observers and Genius Olympiad finalists.

REGIONAL SCIENCE FAIR … Front row – Tina Dickinson, Carlee Schaffner, Brooklyn Kuszmaul, Julia Dickinson, Kenley Routt, Molly Dickinson. Back row – Arend Schuurman, Roarke Layman, Zia Siegel, Nayah Rodriguez, Brynn Rodriguez, Isabella Ackley.

HIGH SCHOOL AWARD WINNERS

Superiors – Isabella Ackley Brooke Moreland, Julia Dickinson Kenley Routt, Molly Dickinson Jordan Schaffner, Brooklyn Kuszmaul, Arend Schuurman

Excellents – Brock Kesler, Brynn Rodriguez

Category Placement Winners

Julia Dickinson- 1st place Engineering Materials; Jordan Schaffner- 1st place Environmental Management; Brooke Moreland- 1st place Microbiology; Isabella Ackley- 1st place Behavioral Science; Brooklyn Kuszmaul- 1st place Cell Biology; Arend Schuurman- 1st place Energy; Molly Dickinson- 2nd place Behavioral Science; Kenley Routt- 3rd place Medicine and Health

Special Award Winners

Kenley Routt – Yale Science and Engineering Association Award, gift Brock Kesler – ADAMhs Board Behavioral/Medical Science 2nd place plaque; Fern Kieffer Outstanding Organization and Presentation Award, plaque’ Northwest State Community College Scholarship, $250

Molly Dickinson – ADAMhs Board Behavioral/Medical Science 1st place plaque; American Psychological Association, gift; Governor’s Award for Information Science Research, plaque

Jordan Schaffner- Favorito Environmental Science Award- 1st place, $25; Kieffer Ecological Conservation Award, plaque; OESTA Earth Science Award- fossil

Isabella Ackley – United States Air Force Outstanding Project Award, gift package; Super Judging Participant, top HS projects at fair

Brooke Moreland – Super Judging Participant, top HS projects at fair; Oberhaus 6th place super judging, trophy

Brooklyn Kuszmaul – Regeneron Biomedical Science Award, $375 and gift; Society for In Vitro Biology, gift; Super Judging Participant, top HS projects at fair; Oberhaus 5th place super judging, trophy

Arend Schuurman – Kieffer Ecological Conservation Award, plaque; NASA Earth Science Systems Award, gift; OESTA Earth Science Award- fossil; Super Judging Participant, top HS projects at fair; Oberhaus 3rd place super judging, trophy; ISEF Student Observer- selected to attend the International Science and; Engineering Fair- May 10-16 in Columbus, OH; Genius Olympiad Finalist- selected to compete in the global science competition for environmental sustainability- June 9-13 in Rochester, NY

Julia Dickinson – Kieffer Family Creativity Award, plaque; RS Short Engineering Award- 2nd place, $30; Northwest State Community College Scholarship, $250; Super Judging Participant, top HS projects at fair; Oberhaus 1st place super judging, trophy; ISEF Finalist- selected to compete at the International Science and; Engineering Fair- May 10-16 in Columbus, OH

JUNIOR HIGH AWARD WINNERS

Superior– Zia Siegel

Excellents-Tina Dickinson, Roarke Layman, Nayah Rodriguez, Carlee Schaffner

Category Placement Winners

Zia Siegel- 1st place Microbiology; Tina Dickinson- 2nd place Behavioral Science; Carlee Schaffner- 3rd place Behavioral Science; Nayah Rodriguez- 3rd place Chemistry; Roarke Layman- HM Energy

Special Award Winners

Roarke Layman – ADAMhs Board- Outstanding Project, 2nd place plaque

Nayah Rodriguez – Association for Women Geoscientists, gift; Fern Kieffer Outstanding Organization and Presentation, plaque

Zia Siegel – Governor’s Award for Advanced Materials, gift; Ricoh USA Sustainable Development Award, gift; Super Judging for Middle School, 1st place plaque; Thermo Fisher JIC nominee, 1st place, eligible to apply for national